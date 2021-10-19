Mila Kunis Got Called Out by Ashton Kutcher for a Parenting Fail

Mila Kunis' latest parenting fail didn't go unnoticed by her husband. In a new episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show's digital series, Mom Confessions, the 38-year-old actress reveals the thing she said to her daughter that her husband, Ashton Kutcher, disapproved of.

Kunis and Kutcher, who tied the knot in 2015, share two kids, Dimitri, 4, and Wyatt, 7.

"There was a little kid in my kid's preschool that wasn't very kind and pushed my daughter. My daughter came back and she was like, 'Such and such little kiddo pushed me.' And I instinctually said, 'Did you push her back?'" Kunis recalls. "And my daughter's like, 'No!' And I was like, 'Push her back next time. You push her back and you say, 'No, thank you.' You walk away."

"I turn around and I see Ashton's face and he was like, 'Nooo!'" she continues. "But I was like, 'You stand up for yourself and you say, 'No, thank you."' I was like, 'Don't push him off a ladder, or off of a swing, or off of a slide, but on the ground, even steven, you push him back.' I'd say that that's a parenting fail."

In another portion of the episode, Kunis reveals why she doesn't lie to her kids.

"There's two of them. It's those little white lies that you want to tell one, but not tell the other. It's that instinct of, 'Don't tell your brother. You and I are gonna go get ice cream.' It instinctually teaches them that it's OK to lie," she says. "I've had to not do that, which has oddly been very hard. We're going to be all open, and sometimes being honest hurts people and that's OK."

As for the advice she'd give expectant parents, Kunis cautions, "Kids are like little terrorists. Don't negotiate with them. It'll go nowhere."

When ET spoke with Kunis in September, the actress opened up about how she and Kutcher manage their busy lives.

"We tag team!" she said. "We never work at the same time. We only shoot on location during summer breaks, and the rest of the time we shoot at home."

