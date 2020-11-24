Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Expecting First Child Together

Mike "the Situation" Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Pesce, are going to be parents! The 38-year-old Jersey Shore star announced the big news on Tuesday.

Sorrentino Instagrammed a photo of him and Lauren in the kitchen, with flour on the table spelling out, "Baby Sorrentino May 2021." Another picture he shared included their ultrasound, and their adorable dog was also part of the announcement.

"We have a Baby Situation 🤰," Sorrentino captioned the photos.

Sorrentino married Pesce, his college sweetheart, in 2018, with his Jersey Shore castmates -- Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Margo, Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino -- all in attendance. Last November, Pesce suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage after the two were eager to start a family after he was released from prison in September.

"It was heart-wrenching. When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing," she emotionally shared during the couple's appearance on Strahan, Sara & Keke. "It was hard. It was really difficult."

The two later talked to ET about the experience and said they were still trying for kids.

"We had no experience in dealing with this particular situation," Sorrentino acknowledged. "We kind of relied on our faith and we looked at each other for support, and I said, 'Honey, we've been through some rough situations in life, prison, addiction. What did we do?' And pretty much what we did was we picked ourselves up, we dusted ourselves off, and went right back to the basics."

"We're going to keep trying," he continued. "We can't wait until that happens, and we're very excited to start that chapter, and we're moving forward."