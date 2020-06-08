Migos Rapper Takeoff Sued by Woman Accusing Him of Sexual Battery, Assault at L.A. Party

A new lawsuit claims rapper Takeoff, of the hip-hop trio Migos, sexually assaulted a woman at a party in June. The civil suit, filed under the name Jane Doe on Wednesday, claims the rapper spent some time staring at the woman before allegedly forcing himself on her in a bedroom later in the evening.

According to documents obtained by ET, the woman claims she went to a party in Los Angeles on June 23 with a friend, where Takeoff, whose real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, later arrived. She claims she noticed Takeoff staring at her, which made her feel "extremely uncomfortable."

The woman also claims Takeoff offered her marijuana, which she said she refused because she was "uncomfortable."

The woman alleges that she went upstairs at the party with the man she arrived with, and they ran into Takeoff on the way. She claims her friend and the rapper got into an argument and she went off into a bedroom to wait things out.

Shortly after the argument, she alleges that Takeoff entered the bedroom and touched her. The docs claim she "clearly and unequivocally refused [Takeoff's] advances" and stated that she "did not want to have sex with him."

The documents allege that Takeoff forced himself on her, allegedly pulled off her clothes and had sex with her without her consent.

According to the documents, the woman sought medical care that same night and hospital staff allegedly "observed physical evidence of forceful rape and notified the Los Angeles Police Department."

The woman is suing for sexual battery, battery, assault, false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress and gender violence, among other grounds. She's seeking general, special and punitive damages, in addition to attorneys' fees and further relief the court deems appropriate. She's also requesting a trial by jury.

The rapper's attorney, Drew Findling, released a statement to TMZ denying the allegations in the lawsuit, which he called "patently and provably false."

"The claims and statements made regarding this lawsuit indicate that the plaintiffs’ representatives have not spoken with relevant witnesses or reviewed available evidence," the statement claimed. "Takeoff is renowned for his artistic talent as well as his quiet, reserved and peaceful personality. In this instance, those known personality traits have made him a target of an obvious exploitative money grab. As his counsel, we are well aware and well versed on the importance of civil and criminal prosecution of true sexual assaults. This is not one of those situations."

ET has reached out to reps for Takeoff and Migos for comment.