Mickey Guyton Performs at the American Music Awards After Emotional Week With Son in ICU

Mickey Guyton performed at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday just days after her son, Grayson, suffered a scary health issue.

The 37-year-old country singer sang "All American," the newest single off her debut album, Remember Her Name. It marked her first performance ever at the American Music Awards.

The tune asks some big, powerful questions about acceptance and American identity, which has been a defining theme in Guyton's impressive and inspirational rise to fame.

Guyton shined in a black-and-silver ensemble and delivered a high-energy performance as she belted out the moving song and delivered a passionate message of love before basking in the glow of a standing ovation from the audience.

She also appeared to be in good spirits as she walked the red carpet outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where she smiled for photographers while shining in a champagne colored dress with sparkling embellishments adoring the top and a gorgeous semi-sheer skirt.

ABC via Getty Images

On Thursday, Guyton asked her fans for prayers and shared that her 9-month-old son with her husband, Grant Savoy, had been hospitalized.

"I normally don't do this but my son is being sent to the icu," she tweeted. "The doctors don't know what's wrong. Please please pray."

I normally don’t do this but my son is being sent to the icu. The doctors don’t know what’s wrong. Please please pray. — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) November 19, 2021

She later shared an emotional black-and-white picture of her husband carrying their son.

"He's not in the clear but he’s on the mend," she wrote. "Thank you for your prayers. I will update y'all as soon as I am able. Thank you thank you thank you for your love and support."

He’s not in the clear but he’s on the mend. Thank you for your prayers. I will update y’all as soon as I am able. Thank you thank you thank you for your love and support. pic.twitter.com/wxLrSru3Rg — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) November 19, 2021

Back in March, Guyton opened up to ET about being a first-time mom while attending her first GRAMMYs.

"I literally just had a baby 30 days ago, it's wild," she told ET at the time. "Having this baby, this beautiful baby boy that I have, has taken a lot of that pressure off of me, I guess. I've just been, just so involved in him. That's all that matters to me right now."

For the complete 2021 American Music Awards winners list, check here!