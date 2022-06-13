Mick Jagger Tests Positive for COVID-19, Rolling Stones Postpone Concert

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger announced Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to postpone the band's scheduled concert in Amsterdam.

Taking to Twitter to share the news, the "You Can't Always Get What You Want" singer revealed his coronavirus diagnosis was confirmed after experiencing symptoms.

"The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority," the statement read.

The legendary British rock band was scheduled to play at Amsterdam's Johan Cruijff Arena on Monday as the fourth stop on the "Stones Sixty" European tour.

News that the concert was postponed was not revealed until an hour and a half before the concert was due to begin. Mojo Concerts, who organized the Rolling Stones' appearance, announced the news to the awaiting crowd.

"He can't sing, he can't play," Mojo's representative said. "There is no show tonight ... it is what it is."

Jagger's Twitter statement assured fans, "The show will be rescheduled for a later date. Tickets for tonight's show will be honored for the rescheduled date. Standby for details."

Mick's COVID diagnosis comes a few years after he had to postpone shows following a heart valve procedure in April 2019. At the time, Jagger's rep told ET that the singer had "successfully undergone treatment," and was "doing very well." The rep added that he was "expected to make a full recovery."

The next stops on the Stones' European tour include Bern, Switzerland, this Friday and Milan, Italy, on June 21, before an appearance in London on June 25.