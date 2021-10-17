Michelle Young Teases 3 Guys Fans Should Keep Their Eyes on Ahead of 'Bachelorette' Premiere (Exclusive)

Michelle Young's quest for love on The Bachelorette is about to kick off. Ahead of the season 18 premiere, Michelle opened up about which of her suitors fans should keep their eyes on, and what she's looking for in a partner.

Michelle opened up to ET's Lauren Zima, and explained how the premiere of her season "takes the cake" when it comes to experiences she's been most nervous and excited for.

"There are so many different emotions involved throughout the entire season and it is going to be a little mixture of everything -- excitement, nerves, all of it, [being] overwhelmed, everything!" Michelle recalled.

Michelle, 28 -- who previously competed for the heart of Matt James on season 25 of The Bachelor -- told ET that she looks to her own parents' successful relationship as an inspiration and guide.

"Growing up just with my parents, seeing how they treated each other through stressful times, I mean life is not always easy but the fact that they have been married for so long and they still laugh so hard? I am not going to settle for anything less," she said.

"That is what I am going to look for," she continued. "Finding a relationship where it is not going to fade out. You can't predict everything that is going to happen to you in your relationship but knowing that I have a person that is going to stick it out and has that same mindset is incredibly important."

That being said, 30 different potential love interests came together to compete for her heart -- but Michelle said fans should definitely keep their eyes on three, for various reasons.

"Clayton's a sweetheart," she shared. "I think you'll really get to know him a little bit... [also] apple of my eye, Rodney -- there's a lot to see there."

Michelle also gave a shout out to Jamie, who impressed her and left a memorable impression as "my first one-on-one."

"There is going to be a lot for you to see. There are so many amazing men [and] I think all of the viewers are going to be on their toes," Michelle added.

When it comes to making her final decisions, Michelle also revealed the things she's most looking for in a man she hopes to spend her life with.

"Somebody that can challenge me intellectually, somebody who will support me, and somebody who also has dreams of their own and is very intrinsically motivated," she explained. "The biggest thing is that this comes with the spotlight, and I want somebody who doesn't care about that spotlight."

"I want somebody who can keep a good head on heir shoulders and stay humble and you know really just work to serve others," she added "I'm grateful to have had this experience and I'm just really looking forward to finally share this entire process with everybody."

