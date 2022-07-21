Michelle Rodriguez Says 'Fast X' Is Trying to 'Top the Last One' With Epic Action (Exclusive)

Like all installments of the Fast & Furious franchise, the forthcoming Fast X is amping up the action. For star Michelle Rodriguez, it's an accomplishment that always manages to blow her mind with every subsequent blockbuster.

Rodriguez spoke with ET's Matt Cohen at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, while promoting her upcoming big-screen adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons, and she reflected on the hotly anticipated 10th installment in the Fast & Furious saga.

"I just count my blessings, bro," Rodriguez, 44, says of getting to take part in the wild Fast X universe. "Like, who'd ever thought [we could do even more] after 10 movies... it never ceases to amaze me."

"And we're always trying to top each other, top the last one, I just don't know how we keep doing it," she adds. "I'm always in awe."

Rodriguez, who plays Letty Ortiz in the high-octane action franchise, said that she's always shocked that the movies manage to deliver on the wild ideas they come up, explaining, "I'm always just like, whoa! We actually did that! OK. I really didn't believe we'd pull that off, but OK."

Apart from the franchise's stalwart regulars-- including Rodriguez, Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang -- the film is also featuring some returning famous faces and newcomers, including Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, Scott Eastwood, Cardi B, Michael Rooker, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren.

Meanwhile, before Fast X roars into theaters May 19, 2023, Rodriguez will be heading to a world of magic, monsters and swords in the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, based on the famed tabletop role-playing game.

As it turns out, there's a very notable link between the films -- specifically, her Fast X co-star Vin Diesel, who is famously a huge fan of the Dungeons & Dragons game.

"He's a dungeon master, bro, like you have no idea," Rodriguez marvels. "When I first met Vin, I'm over at his house and I'm like, 'Dude, what is up with your closet full of D&D dungeon master paraphernalia?' And he's like, 'Yeah, I'm a dungeon master... He doesn't mess around."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves-- co-starring Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Hugh Grant and Sophia Lillis -- rolls into theaters March 3, 2023.

See below for more of Entertainment Tonight’s ongoing coverage of Comic-Con 2022, including the daily schedule and biggest highlights of the weekend