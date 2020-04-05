Michelle Obama's 'Becoming': Watch the Empowering First Trailer for Her Netflix Documentary

Michelle Obama is coming to Netflix! The former first lady is the subject of a new documentary, Becoming, which chronicles her journey across the country during her 34-city tour to promote her 2018 memoir of the same name.

The film directed by Nadia Hallgren offers a rare, intimate look at Obama as she takes viewers behind the scenes of her public life. In keeping with her memoir, which was about discovering one’s voice, Becoming also highlights the power of community and how even the biggest divides cannot break the spirit of connection.

The empowering first trailer for the documentary, set to Alicia Keys' "Girl on Fire," shows various clips of Obama as she speaks to hundreds of women and young girls about the importance of being seen and heard as she depicts her own journey from the South Side of Chicago to the White House and beyond.

Becoming, which debuts Wednesday, May 6, is the third release from Michelle and Barack Obama’s Higher Ground Productions. The company also produced the Oscar-winning feature documentary, American Factory, and the recent debut of Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution.