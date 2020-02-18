Michelle Obama Shares Her 1982 Prom Pic and She Hasn't Aged a Day!

View this post on Instagram

Throwing it back to my 1982 prom night and this pink satin, polka-dotted dress. If you're a student or teacher, join the #PromChallenge with @WhenWeAllVote and @MTV and tell us what your school is doing to register students to vote -- you could get a free prom for your school! Learn more at prom.mtv.com. You can also help me spread the word by posting your prom photo with #PromChallenge.