Michelle Obama Released Her 2020 Workout Playlist Featuring Lizzo, Beyoncé, and More

Michelle Obama has released a list of her favorite tunes!

On Sunday, the 56-year-old former first lady shared a list of the songs that make up her workout playlist.

Among the tracks were Childish Gambino's "3005," Lizzo's "Soulmate," "Clique" by Kanye West, JAY-Z and Big Sean, and Jennifer Lopez's "Feelin' So Good Remix," which features Fat Joe and Big Pun.

Also included were Bruno Mars' "Perm" and Ed Sheeran's "South of the Border," which features Camila Cabello and Cardi B.

Beyoncé got multiple shoutouts with her solo song "Before I Let Go," her JAY-Z collab "Apes**t," and even a Destiny's Child throwback, "Lose My Breath."

Michelle also shared the nine songs she cools down to, two of which were Sam Smith and John Legend's "Lay Me Down" and Frank Ocean's "Godspeed."

Lizzo was thrilled to be included on the list, posting to her Instagram Story, "Stream Soulmate by Lizzo because @michelleobama44 says so."

Michelle and her husband, Barack Obama, clearly have similar taste in music, as some artists and tracks on her playlist were also featured on her husband's, which he released back in December.

Both of the Obamas showed their love for Lizzo, Frank Ocean, Burna Boy, and Beyoncé, while Alicia Keys and Miguel's "Show Me Love" and Koffee's "Toast" made both of their lists.

"It's about that time when New Year's goals and resolutions get just a bit harder to stick to," Michelle wrote alongside her playlist. "To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to 2020 #WorkoutPlaylist with all of you. These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts."

Michelle's post comes just days after she celebrated her 56th birthday. In honor of the big day, Barack shared a series of black-and-white PDA snaps with his wife, who he wed in 1992.

"In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby!" he wrote alongside the snaps.

