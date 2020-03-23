Michelle Obama Offers Tips to Those Feeling 'Overwhelmed' Amid Coronavirus

Michelle Obama is reaching out to people who are struggling amid the coronavirus. The 56-year-old former first lady took to Instagram on Sunday in an effort to comfort citizens who are trying to adapt to social distancing rules as a result of the pandemic.

"These past few weeks have been scary and difficult for many of us. We just don’t have a road map for what we’re currently experiencing -- that in and of itself can bring up feelings of anxiety, loneliness, and fear," she wrote. "Not to mention the worry we feel about the health and safety of our parents, children, and loved ones and the financial security of so many families."

"Whatever you’re going through right now, I want you to know you aren’t alone," Obama continued. "Even as we practice social distancing, this new normal is something we are figuring out together."

The mom of two went on to provide her own strategies for coping with worry and stress.

"I know when I’m feeling overwhelmed that picking up the phone and calling one of my girlfriends can work wonders," she shared. "I also know staying close to my community helps me to feel connected and strong."

As for how she suggests helping the community during these times, Obama mentioned everything from volunteering with food distribution programs to asking teachers if they need help to reaching out to parents whose kids are out of school.

She also noted that picking up groceries for at-risk and older citizens, donating food to hospitals and fire stations, buying gift cards from local businesses, making a donation at a food bank, continuing to pay people as if your appointments happened, and tipping delivery people are good ways to help the community as well.

"And don’t forget: It’s okay to take a breath, too," she concluded. "Be gentle with yourself. Log off when you need to, take a break if you can, and let others know when you’d like a little help."

Here's a look at how other celebrities are helping amid this trying time: