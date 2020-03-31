Michelle Money Says Daughter's Brain Surgery 'Went Great' Following Skateboarding Accident

Michelle Money's daughter just underwent surgery. The same day that the former Bachelor contestant revealed that her 15-year-old daughter Brielle was in the ICU following a "terrible skateboarding accident," she provided two updates on social media.

First, Michelle shared a video of herself crying while providing an update on Brielle.

"She is in surgery right now... They're basically trying to remove fluid from her brain because her brain just has so much swelling and they need to get the pressure down," she explained, before calling the experience her "worst nightmare."

"It's just heart-wrenching," she said. "I'm still just praying for her to pull through this to get the swelling down, so that we can then go and see what kind of damage has really been done and what we need to do. But she is fighting."

In the caption for the video, Michelle revealed that only one person is allowed in Brielle's hospital room at a time due to coronavirus restrictions.

"Broken hearted that Brielles dad cannot be in here with me. He has been sitting in his car in the parking lot not knowing what else to do," she wrote. "Only one parent at a time per 24 hour period due to the virus. I do not think I am capable of leaving her but her dad needs time too."

"I’m a mess. She is doing well. Stable and pushing. This surgery will be very helpful," Michelle continued. "Thank you for the prayers. We feel them. We see them working. Thank you for the messages. All of them. I see them all."

Michelle went on to share a second post, revealing that the "surgery went great" and that Brielle's "numbers are in a really good place." She added that Brielle will remain in a medically induced coma for two days to help heal her brain.

Alongside the second update, Michelle posted two videos of herself and Brielle in a car, which was taken two hours before the teen's accident.

"We decided to put makeup on and go to the gas station and grab a drink. I told her I would let her drive my car in the parking lot as she is working on driving soon," Michelle captioned the videos. "She told me she was awesome at parking! Lol! (She lied)"

"We have so much fun together!" she added. "She is my favorite human! I can’t wait to hear her laugh again!"