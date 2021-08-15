Michelle Branch Announces Pregnancy After Suffering Miscarriage Last Year

Michelle Branch is pregnant. The singer shared the happy news on Instagram on Sunday, just over seven months after revealing she had suffered a miscarriage.

"You know you’re pregnant when," Branch began her post. "Woke up to a picture my friend Sonya sent of scones she was eating in England and I immediately had to hop out of bed and make a batch myself."

"@officerpatrickcarney was my hero (as usual) and went to the market in search of double cream. Couldn’t be more excited (and nervous! Hello, pregnancy after miscarriage anyone?!) to announce baby Carney is coming early 2022!" she added. "*recipe is @nigellalawson, duh."

Branch revealed she had suffered a miscarriage just after Christmas.

"Just when we were rounding third and heading home (A baseball metaphor?! I know.) 2020 was like, 'nah, I ain’t done yet.' December decided to really finish us off with a bang! No, literally. A bomb went off in downtown Nashville yesterday. And to further twist a dagger in my heart, I experienced my first miscarriage (ugh! Motherf**ker!)," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

"But alas, between the crying and binge eating of Christmas cookies, I decided to put on lipstick and a dress. We drank champagne alllll day. Made an incredible meal and sang Christmas songs snuggled up by a roaring fire," she added. "5 more days until 2021. I’m limping to the finish line. These people, my precious family, my husband, sister and kids have been the MVP’s. I couldn’t imagine spending a year isolated with anyone else. Happy Christmas, everyone xx."

Branch and her husband, Patrick Carney, are parents to 2-year-old son Rhys. She's also mom to a 16-year-old daughter, Owen, whom she shares with ex-husband Teddy Landau.

