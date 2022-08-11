Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney are Separating After 3 Years of Marriage

Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney have called it quits. The couple has separated after three years of marriage.

"To say that I am totally devastated doesn't even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family," Branch expressed in a statement published by People on Thursday. "The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward."

Branch, 39, continued, "With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness."

Branch is the mother of three, including six-month-old daughter Willie and son Rhys -- who turns 4 on Aug. 28 -- as well as her 17-year-old daughter Owen from a previous relationship.

In a quickly deleted tweet Branch shared on Wednesday night, the singer accused the Black Keys musician of cheating on her over the past several months while she stayed home to care for their infant daughter. The tweet was deleted but not before seen by many fans.

Carney has yet to comment publicly on the split.

The couple announced they'd welcomed their daughter in February. Branch announced her pregnancy in August 2021 on Instagram, seven months after revealing she had suffered a miscarriage.

Branch and Carney began dating in 2015 after meeting at a GRAMMY party in Los Angeles. The two got engaged in July of 2017 and tied the knot at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans in April 2019.