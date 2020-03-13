Michael Strahan Seeking Full Custody of Twin Daughters Amid Allegations That His Ex-Wife Is Abusing Them

Michael Strahan is seeking full custody over his 15-year-old twin daughters, Sophia and Isabella, alleging that his second ex-wife, Jean Muggli Strahan, is physically and emotionally abusing them.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Michael claims that Jean has subjected their children to verbal and physical abuse, and that evidence will be presented to the court after the court rules on a motion to seal the record and all evidence. The former football star also alleges in the docs that Jean is complicating the process of the girls' schooling and that they are not attending their sporting activities or therapy sessions under her care in North Carolina.

In addition to seeking legal and primary physical custody of the children, Michael is also requesting that the children attend Sacred Heart Academy in New York City, where he resides, for the 2020-2021 year, and that the costs of this court action be taxed against Jean.

Michael and Jean were married from 1999–2006. He also shares two other kids -- daughter Tanita, 28, and son Michael Strahan Jr., 25 -- with his first ex-wife, Wanda Hutchins. Hear more in the video below.