Michael Strahan Gives Update on His Recovery After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Michael Strahan is on the mend. The 49-year-old Good Morning America co-host sent a video message into the show on Wednesday, in which he thanked fans for support following his COVID-19 diagnosis last month.

"Thank you to everyone who reached out and sent me the get well wishes, all the advice on how to feel better," the GMA co-anchor said in the clip. "... I just wanted to thank everybody out there. You guys don't know how much it means to me to know how many people care about me and my health. I really, really am thankful and grateful for every one of you."

Strahan went on to reveal that he does "feel a lot better" and is "thankful to be on the side of it that I am."

"I'm doing well, just trying to rest as much as I can, trying to hydrate as much as I can, trying to get my strength back, so I can get back to work as soon as possible," he said. "I miss you guys. I miss work. For my own sanity, I gotta get out of this house. But with all the protocols, you gotta follow them, so I have been quarantining and just trying to do everything that I can to get healthy, so I can get back."

The former NFL player continued by urging people to take precautions amid the pandemic.

"Make sure you take care of yourself. Wear your mask, wash your hands, use your wipes. I did all those things. But it just goes to show me that it takes more than just you as an individual, everybody has to do it, so that we help out each other," he said. "It is more than just about you. It’s about the people you're around and the fellow human being. Protect yourself and, by doing that, you're gonna protect others."

"You don’t want COVID," he added. "You don’t want to have to go through everything that it brings with it."

He ended his message by reiterating his thanks and his desire to return to work.

"I really, really appreciate everybody. I hope everybody has a great morning. Good morning, America!" he said. "Love you guys. Miss you and see you soon."

So great to hear from @michaelstrahan this morning ❤️ We miss you and are so happy to hear that you are on the road to recovery! pic.twitter.com/66rtqela4l — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 3, 2021

Strahan's GMA colleagues, George Stephanopoulos and Ginger Zee, previously tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, Tony Greer, a studio camera operator for the morning show, died due to complications of the coronavirus in April.

❤️to Michael! It was no fun when we had it back in March and I’m so glad he’s on the mend and stayed free of severe symptoms. https://t.co/1ZMjTAbHZj — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) February 3, 2021

"[Love] to Michael," Zee wrote on Twitter Wednesday. "It was no fun when we had it back in March and I’m so glad he’s on the mend and stayed free of severe symptoms."