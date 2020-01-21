Michael Malarkey on If He'll Reprise His 'Vampire Diaries' Role on 'Legacies' (Exclusive)

Would Michael Malarkey ever return to The Vampire Diaries universe?

The 36-year-old actor told ET -- while promoting season two of his latest show, Project Blue Book -- that he would be up for reprising his role as Lorenzo "Enzo" St. John on the TVD spinoff,Legacies.

"Sure. Call me," Malarkey said. "I'd come in and do that, play with my old friends. I mean, Atlanta's a great city. I absolutely loved living there and working with that team down there. It was a special time in my life, so I wish them all the best."

And as his Project Blue Book co-star, Aidan Gillen, added, "Vampires can always come back."

Vampire Diaries fans know that anti-hero Enzo ultimately died in the last season of The CW series after Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) extracted his heart. After his death, Bonnie Bennett (Kat Graham), who had a relationship with Enzo, created her own dimension where he helped her with her grief and anger. He later asked her to let him go so that he could save her, as well as twins Lizzie and Josie, who star on Legacies.

In November, Ian Somerhalder, who starred on the Julie Plec-created series as Damon Salvatore, also told ET that he would love to go back to Mystic Falls.

"I actually would love to talk to Jules. I would love to go and direct one of [the Legacies episodes]," Somerhalder told ET. "Because I know Paul went to do it and he called me and he's like, 'Bro, this is f**king crazy.' Because it's all of our old sets, which is a time warp, 10 years ago. He's just going, 'Dude!' He was actually kind of emotional about it. He goes, 'This is crazy!'"

Malarkey, meanwhile, is focusing on his History series. Project Blue Book, based on the real-life investigations conducted by the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1969, focused its first season on Dr. J. Allen Hynek's (Gillen) introduction to the world of UFOs as he and his partner, Capt. Michael Quinn (Malarkey) learned the delicate balancing act of what to tell the public -- and what to tell the government -- about their investigations. The first season covered a few high-profile cases, but none with the same name recognition as Roswell or Area 51, which are featured in season two's first three episodes.

"It is bigger and better," Malarkey said of Project Blue Book season two. "But I feel like it's also much more nuanced and fine-tuned as a machine. We've really hit our stride and our sweet spot as far as how we can tell these stories."

"Roswell is still -- we're still unraveling this. There's still books being written about it, new takes. And the thing with Roswell is almost everybody who was an actual witness is pretty much dying out. So, you have secondary witnesses or sons relaying information that their dads told them or things like that," he added. "I think the way we visit Roswell is in a similar way of rewinding or going back and reanalyzing, opening back up this case, and I think it's such a clever way to kick off the series."

Season two of Project Blue Book premieres Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on History.