Michael Kopsa, ‘The X-Files’ and ‘Stargate SG-1’ Actor, Dead at 66

Michael Kopsa, known for his work on TheX-Files and Stargate SG-1, has died following a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa’s ex-wife, Lucia Frangione, shared the news on Twitter.

"The great Michael Kopsa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed away Oct. 23, 2022 of a brain tumor," she wrote on Tuesday. "He was an incredible stage and screen actor, voice actor, carpenter, musician and painter. Most importantly, he was a loving and richly present father."

Before kicking off his career, Kopsa left his native of Canada for four years to study at New York’s Circle in the Square Theater School. In 1984, he received his degree from the University of Toronto.

Kopsa's acting career held over 200 credits, which began with voice work in the anime series Mobile Suit Gundam in 1979.

From there, he made his film debut in 1985’s Timing, and became more notable for his roles on television. Kopsa was perhaps best known for his part in Stargate SG-1, where he portrayed General Kerrigan in three episodes from 1998 to 2001.

During his career, Kopsa also had roles in The X-Files, The Killing and Van Helsing -- to name a few. Additionally, Kopsa contributed his voice-acting abilities to Death Note, X-Men: Evolution, Iron Man: Armored Adventures and as Don Emilio Barzini in The Godfather video games. On top of all this, Kopsa had roles in a series of Hallmark holiday movies.