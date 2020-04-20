Michael Jordan's 'The Last Dance': Fans Are Losing It Over Barack Obama's Hilarious Title in ESPN Doc

The highly-anticipated Michael Jordan documentary, The Last Dance, gave fans all the sports they had been missing when it debuted on Sunday night. The 10-part series by director Jason Hehir looks back on Jordan’s entire career while chronicling the Chicago Bulls’ efforts to win a sixth NBA title during the 1997-98 season.

The first episode recapped the basketball legend's transition from college basketball superstar at North Carolina to his life as an NBA rookie. A standout moment was Jordan recalling how he witnessed a drug-fueled party -- including "things I've never seen in my life" -- from the preseason in 1984.

"The first thing I said [was], 'Look man, I’m out.' Because all I can think about is if they come and raid this place, right about now, I am just as guilty as everyone else that’s in this room," he said. "And from that point on, I was more or less on my own."

However, one of the night's most tweeted-about moments was the title ESPN gave Barack Obama. No, he wasn't listed as "former president" -- he was listed as "former Chicago resident."

"I’m mean ESPN y’all really could have added Former President of the United States under Obama’s name along with former Chicago resident.....I mean it was just a lil job he had ya know #TheLastDance," one user tweeted.

"Barack just a former Chicago resident now?" another wrote, adding a laughing crying emoji.

The first two hour-long episodes of The Last Dance premiered Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. The documentary will continue Sunday, April 26, with episode 3 at 9 p.m. ET and episode 4 at 10 p.m. ET. See more on the premiere schedule here.