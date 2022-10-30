Michael J. Fox and Wife Tracy Pollan on Life as Empty Nesters, Celebrating Upcoming Oscars Honor (Exclusive)

A house to themselves. Michael J. Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan, are opening up about their new lives as "empty nesters."

The happy couple walked the red carpet at this year's A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's Gala at Cipriani South Street in New York City on Sunday, and they spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about their marriage and their kids.

"It's an empty nest, but it's not really an empty nest 'cause they're all back tonight," Fox shared. "But we all get together enough that we're not heartbroken."

"[However], it is a new stage in life to be, to have all the kids gone," added Fox, who shares four kids with his wife of 35 years -- son Sam, 33, twin daughters Schuyler and Aquinnah, 27, and daughter Esme, 20.

"Yeah, [we're] empty nesters," Pollan added. "Well, it's not as empty as you would think when you have four. There's usually somebody home so there's like a little straggler, usually. But it's fun! We enjoy the stragglers."

The pair were joined by a few of their children at the star-studded gala, which is held annually to benefit The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

Reflecting on how Fox has been an inspiration for so many people, Pollan said that they've been together for so long, on a day-to-day basis, he's a just human being and that their life together is "just sort of a little bit more regular life than that."

"But if you look at the big picture, and you look at tonight and all the big things, and obviously he's incredibly inspirational," she added.

Fox's efforts to raise money for Parkinson's research have been so inspiring, in fact, that the actor will soon be celebrated by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences with an honorary Oscar, to be awarded at this year's Governors Awards. However, Fox made it clear that he didn't want to focus to really be on him.

"It is so exciting," Pollan said of her husband's forthcoming honor.

"Celebrating me is overrated," Fox added with a laugh.

For more on Fox's inspirational work and the couple's storied romance, see the video below.