Michael Bublé, Chloe Bailey and More to Present at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards (Exclusive)

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are bringing some big names to the stage to present the show's top honors.

On Friday, Billboard announced a slew of celeb presenters who've been tapped to grace this year's star-studded awards show, which takes place at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15.

The list includes some celebrated musical stars and entertainers, including Michael Bublé, Chloe Bailey and Giveon, Dixie D’Amelio, Liza Koshy, Heidi Klum and Dove Cameron.

Also set to present is the young singer, and inaugural winner of the series American Song Contest, AleXa.

This year's Billboard Music Awards, hosted by Sean “Diddy'' Combs, will also feature some epic performances for a night of unforgettable music. Becky G will make her BBMAs performance debut, as will Megan Thee Stallion and Rauw Alejandro

Top Country Female Artist nominee Miranda Lambert and fellow country star Elle King will also take the stage for a rollicking performance of their collab, "Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)," a finalist for Top Rock Song.

Travis Scott will also perform at this year's awards, marking his first awards show performance since the Astroworld tragedy six months ago in Houston, Texas.

The full list of 2022 BBMAs finalists was announced last month, with The Weeknd landing nominations in 17 categories. It was also later announced that Mary J. Blige will receive this year's ICON award.

The Billboard Music Awards air Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC. The show will be streamed live on Peacock.