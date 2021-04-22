Michael B. Jordan Says He's 'Extremely Happy' in Relationship With Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan is feeling the love with Lori Harvey! The 34-year-old actor, who keeps his personal life pretty private, is revealing why he decided to make his relationship with 24-year-old Lori public on social media.

"I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on," he tells People. "I am extremely happy."

"I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we're in," Michael adds. "So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work."

The couple first sparked romance rumors in November, before making their relationship public in January. Shortly after they posted photos of each other, a source told ET that Michael and Lori had actually been dating for several months after a years-long friendship.

"Michael B. Jordan’s family likes Lori, and vice versa. Lori is everything Michael’s family could have hoped for him to find. She’s lovely, respectful and fits in perfectly," a second source said. "Her friends also think he’s great for her. Everyone around them approves of their relationship. Things have gotten serious fast, but there have been no red flags. They’re both totally invested. Committed and very happy."

Steve Harvey, who adopted Lori following his 2007 marriage to her mom, Marjorie Bridges, has even praised his daughter's beau.

"I have tried not to like him. I have tried to find something wrong with him that I can dig in," he admitted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month. "... He is one of the nicest guys. I met his father. I've sat up with him. We've talked for hours. I just can't find nothing wrong with him. This is a really, really good guy, man."

