Michael B. Jordan Is Not Dating Model Amber Jepson Despite Report

Despite news reports that Michael B. Jordan is dating Amber Jepson, ET has learned that the actor is not in a relationship with the British model and remains single after his June breakup with Lori Harvey.

The Sun first broke out the romance rumors, reporting that the 35-year-old is "said to be enamored" with the 26-year-old model. Jordan and Jepson reportedly began spending time together after the actor took a minority stake in Premier League club Bournemouth.

Jordan has stayed away from the public dating scene since his split with the CEO of SKN by LH. The pair celebrated their one-year anniversary in November, months after making their relationship Instagram official last January, and they weren't shy about sharing their love on social media or the red carpet.

But in June, a source told ET that the pair "broke up recently" and cited being at "different stages in their lives" as the reason for the split.

"The two of them are trying to move on, but they're both heartbroken and upset," the source added.

Shortly after, both the model and the actor deleted all traces of each other from their social media.

Since then, Harvey has seemingly found a new beau with Snowfall actor Damson Idris. The pair first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted leaving an upscale West Hollywood restaurant together. Then, earlier this month, the FX series star fueled speculation further when he took to social media to send the model a sweet birthday shout-out that fans have taken as a hard launch of their relationship.

"Happy Birthday Nunu," he wrote on the first intimate snapshot of them embracing as he pressed a kiss to Harvey's cheek. He followed up the words with a red heart emoji.

The second photo showed Harvey holding two giant stacks of money in what looks to be a part of the set of Idris' popular NAACP Image Award-nominated show, captioned, "The Plug."

The 26-year-old reposted both photos to her Instagram Story, simply adding a trio of white hearts to the first slide.

The couple was then spotted leaving a star-studded celebration for the model arm-in-arm.

Wilbert Roberts/GC Images

A source told ET that the model celebrated her birthday with a dinner at Lavo Ristorante.

Idris was one of the many big names in attendance; Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Lizzo, The Weeknd, Lil Nas X, Offset, Daniel Kaluuya, Tiffany Haddish, Tyler the Creator, Kehlani, Ella Mai, Justine Skye, Tyga, Alexander "A.E." Edwards, and more helped Harvey celebrate the special occasion.

"Lori and Damson were super cute together throughout the evening and they looked so happy to be celebrating together," the source shared.