Melissa Etheridge’s Daughter Bailey Mourns Brother Beckett’s Death in Heartbreaking Post

The death of Melissa Etheridge's son Beckett has his whole family "heartbroken."

The singer's 23-year-old daughter, Bailey, took to Instagram on Wednesday to pay tribute to her late brother, who died after struggles with opioid addiction. He was 21.

Bailey shared a sweet photo of herself and Beckett with their twin siblings, Johnnie and Miller, as well as other throwback pics from their childhood together.

"I don't know what to say. Today we lost my brother. Too heartbroken and overwhelmed to be eloquent but appreciate all those who have reached out," Bailey wrote. "I love you Beckett. Fly high and watch over us."

Etheridge shared Bailey and Beckett with her ex Julie Cypher. The couple split in 2000.

The "I'm the Only One" singer mourned her son's death in a heartbreaking post on Wednesday.

"Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction," Etheridge wrote. "My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today. He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends."

Etheridge said her "heart is broken" by Beckett's death and that she's "grateful for those who have reached out with condolences, and I feel their love and sincere grief."

"We struggle with what else we could have done to save him," she continued, "and in the end we know he is out of the pain now."

"I will sing again, soon," the singer concluded. "It has always healed me."

