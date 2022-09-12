Melanie Lynskey and Husband Jason Ritter Have an Emmys Date Night

Melanie Lynskey and husband Jason Ritter had a parents' night out! The couple arrived on the carpet at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards for a glammed-up date night.

The Yellowjackets star dazzled in a light green, tulle Christian Siriano gown and completed her look with a silver clutch, while Ritter looked dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2020, smiled happily as they posed for pics with their arms wrapped around each other.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ritter, who starred alongside his wife in Hulu’s Candy, stepped to the side and supported her as she got some solo shots.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

It’s a big night for the breakout actress who is up for the award for Lead Actress in a Drama series for her work on Yellowjackets. The Showtime series is up for seven awards.

Earlier this year, Lynskey shared her reaction to the news of her nomination with ET. “I’m not used to this. This is my first nomination. I’m not used to having these mornings where people are like, ‘Congratulations.’ So, it’s really, really lovely,” Lynskey said.

The actress also shared her husband’s reaction to the news.

“He’s so excited. We had a little cry… I mean, it’s really sweet,” she added. “He made some toast for me while I was in the middle of talking to people. He made some toast that he cut into the shape of the word 'Emmy,' which took a lot of time I think. And it was really cute. So yeah, he’s really happy. And it’s nice he’s not the only Emmy nominee in the house anymore."

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Kenan Thompson were broadcast live on NBC and Peacock. In the meantime, check out the full winners list and stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.