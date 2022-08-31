Meghan Trainor Makes a Playful Dig at Charlie Puth Over Their 2015 Awards Show Kiss

Meghan Trainor is looking back on some of her career highs -- and lows. In a goofy TikTok video, the "Bad For Me" singer lets her body do the talking and shares her feelings on kissing Charlie Puth on-stage in 2015.

Set to the viral "Hal Walker Plays the Banakulas" audio, Meghan busts out her dance moves as she re-lives her debut single, "All About That Bass," hitting No. 1 in 2014, followed by her GRAMMY win in 2015. Lastly, she stands still and deadpans as she recalls "Making the decision to kiss Charlie Puth on national television in 2015."

The memorable -- and handsy -- moment came while the duo was performing their duet, "Marvin Gaye," at the American Music Awards. Later, Trainor admitted that it wasn't the first time they had locked lips.

The pop star told Seventeen magazine that they shared an intimate moment while recording. "Probably one drunk make out," she shared. "I don't know if he's going to be mad I said that!"

Trainor recalled, "We were next to each other, recording a duet, and then I think I kissed him. It was cool."

Frazer Harrison/AMA2015/Getty Images for dcp

While she was single at the time, Trainor is now happily married to Daryl Sabara and the couple are parents to 18-month-old son, Riley. Last month, she shared an adorable update of the toddler experiencing the world for the first time through his new glasses.

