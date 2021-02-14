Meghan Trainor Gives Birth to Baby Boy With Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara's baby boy is here! The 27-year-old singer gave birth to their first child together last week!

The songstress took to Instagram on Valentine's Day to announce the exciting news.

"This sweet baby boy’s due date was today on Valentine’s Day💝 We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th!" she wrote, alongside an adorable photo of her newborn son.

"We are SO IN LOVE🥰😭 Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever!" she continued. "Welcome to the world Riley!"

Trainor and the 28-year-old Spy Kids star have been married since December 2018. She announced she was pregnant in October 2020. Since then, she's been updating her fans on her pregnancy, including her complications.

"I am so pregnant," she said during her December appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "...I got gestational diabetes, but so many women have it. It was just the unknowing. I didn't know what it was. It's like a genetics thing. My mom had it and she didn't even give me a full warning."

"I just watch what I eat now," she continued. "I write everything now. I check my blood. And we're good now. I've been crushing it. It's like a game for me and I'm winning. It's nice to know we're both healthy."

She recently shared that her baby was breech in the final stretches of her pregnancy.

"Preggo update: Baby is breech again at 36 weeks so I've been laying upside down on my couch everyday lol," she Instagrammed alongside a glam maternity photo. "Other than that we are doing amazing and we're ready to meet this baby!!!!"

ET spoke to the singer back in October, and she shared that she and Sabara already had a unisex name picked out for their baby, but were keeping it a secret. Watch the video below for more.