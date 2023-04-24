Meghan Trainor Apologizes for Controversial Comments About Teachers

Meghan Trainor is walking back her recent comments about teachers that have left her in hot water.

The 29-year-old posted a video apologizing for her "careless" comments about teachers and gave an explanation about planning to homeschool her children.

"Teachers of TikTok and teachers of the world, I recently said 'F teachers' on the podcast and it’s not how I feel," the pregnant singer said in the Sunday, April 23, TikTok video. "I was fired up because we were talking about how sending your kid to school here in America is so horrific."

The Mother songstress — who shares son Riley, 2, with husband Daryl Sabara — and her brother Ryan Trainor had welcomed influencer Trisha Paytas to their Workin' On It podcast to discuss parenthood.

"We’re homeschooling our kids,” Meghan said during the Wednesday, April 19, episode. "Everyone on TikTok is like, 'This is what it’s like having kids in America. I have a bulletproof backpack.' I was like, f**k all that."

Meghan was referring to the epidemic of mass shootings. One of the recent tragedies occurred last month at Nashville’s The Covenant School, in which a 28-year-old woman opened fire in the primary school and killed three teachers and three students. Authorities later shot and killed the perpetrator on the scene.

Paytas agreed with Trainor’s remarks, adding that she also worried about potential bullies and teachers. "F**k teachers, dude," Trainor said.

In the apology video, the GRAMMY winner claims she and her husband had been bullied by their former teachers and that hearing Paytas' own story made her angry.

"I did not mean [to say that about] all teachers," Meghan said on Sunday. "I love teachers, I fight for teachers. I think they have the hardest job and they are the most underpaid. They are the most unappreciated when they literally raise all of us. I don’t want to make excuses, I just want to [say] I am so sorry."

She continued, "I am so sorry to any teachers I made feel bad and I will remind myself that my words definitely could have a consequence and I will be more careful."

The Dear Future Mama author also thanked TikTok user @GalsGotMoxie for raising awareness about her unkind comments.

"I am sorry for being careless with my words. I LOVE teachers and I am here for you ❤️," Meghan captioned her TikTok video. "Let’s work to make schools a better place together."

Meghan welcomed her first child, now 1, with husband Sabara on Feb. 9, 2021 via a scheduled c-section after learning Riley was breached.

In January, the couple announced via Instagram they were expecting their second child. Meghan posted a photo of her ultrasound and captioned it, "BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER @darylsabara 🥹🥰"