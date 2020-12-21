Meghan McCain Shares Throwback Pregnancy Photos From the Week Before Giving Birth

This year might have been a tough one for many, but it wasn't all bad for Meghan McCain. The 36-year-old co-host of The View welcomed her first child in September, and over the weekend she reflected on her year by sharing some throwback pregnancy pics.

"Eleven days left in 2020... the year wasn’t all bad. (Pics from almost a full 9 months and a week before Liberty arrived) ♥️🗽," McCain captioned the mirror selfies in which she showed off her baby bump in two fitted dresses.

Back in September, McCain announced the birth of her daughter, Liberty Sage McCain Domenech.

The next month, McCain shared her thoughts on motherhood, writing, "Motherhood is euphoria. All of the cliches have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations ~ it is hands down the best thing I have ever done in my entire life and I am completely in awe of our daughter."

She added that the birth of her daughter has helped heal some of the pain of losing her father, Senator John McCain, who died in 2018.

"This is the first time since my dad passed that the part of my heart that broke off and left with him no longer feels missing," she continued.

For more with the new mom, watch the video below.