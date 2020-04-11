Meghan McCain Shares Moving Message About First Election Without Her Dad John McCain But First With Daughter

Nov. 3 marked a bittersweet day for Meghan McCain. The 36-year-old conservative co-host of The View took to social media to celebrate a milestone Election Day.

"My first Election Day without my dad is my first with my daughter, Liberty," the new mom wrote. "Feeling overwhelmed with nostalgia and warm sentiments about the circle of life."

On Instagram she added, "I love Election Day, always will. Don’t let the ugly, divisive fleeting politics of today remove what’s beautiful about our democratic process and our incredible country I will forever love so much. I am so proud to be an American and to have the privilege of living in the greatest country that has ever existed. No president or time or political party will ever change that. In the words of my dad, 'We’re Americans and we fight, never surrender.' ♥️🗽🇺🇸"

Sen. John McCain died in August 2018 after suffering from glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer. In addition to serving as an Arizona senator, he was also the Republican candidate for president in 2008.

The TV personality attached her personal message to a note about how friends and family will remain long after the election results are announced.

"Both [Joe] Biden and [Donald] Trump will still be in their political realms, and the rest of us will be in ours. They'll both be doing their thing while you and I stand together, laugh together, learn together, support together, grieve together, pray together," the message reads.

Meghan and her husband, Ben Domenech, welcomed their first child together, daughter Liberty, in late September. For more with the new mom, watch the clip below.