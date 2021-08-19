Meghan McCain Announces 'Personal, Intimate and Raw' Memoir

Meghan McCain is getting personal. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the 36-year-old former co-host of The View confirmed that she's working on a memoir, Bad Republican, which will be released exclusively on Audible on Oct. 21.

"Excited, nervous, all of the emotions as I prepare to release Bad Republican which is by far the most personal, intimate and raw project I’ve ever worked on," McCain wrote alongside a screenshot of Audible's announcement tweet. "The past four years have been a time of growth, pain, elucidation, awakening and evolution both personally and politically. I really can’t wait for you to hear it."

McCain continued her post by thanking Audible and Amazon "for believing in my voice, your partnership and giving me the patience to fully form this project exactly how I wanted it."

The conservative TV personality additionally promised that she'll "release more information as we get closer to the drop date."

"Thank you to all of you for all of your love and support for so many years through so many incarnations of my life," she wrote. "I really hope you like this one!"

Bad Republican will mark McCain's second memoir, she penned Dirty Sexy Politics in 2010.

In Audible's announcement tweet, the audiobook platform teased that Bad Republican will delve into "awkward moments, final conversations, motherhood and more."

Bad Republican will exclusively debut on Audible Oct. 21.