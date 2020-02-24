Meghan Markle's Pal Jessica Mulroney Denies Registering 'Sussex Global Charities' Site Amid Trademark Loss

Jessica Mulroney is setting the record straight. Multiple outlets previously reported that the stylist and longtime friend of Meghan Markle had attempted to register the website "Sussex Global Charities" under her own charitable organization, The Shoebox Project.

But over the weekend, Mulroney took to Twitter to shut down the rumors.

"If certain investigative journalists were to do their jobs, perhaps they would see that Shoebox Project Foundation is owned by a Mr. Roy in North Carolina and has no affiliations or ties to our charity The Shoebox Project. Happy Sunday," Mulroney tweeted without further explanation.

It was announced last week that Markle and Prince Harry's upcoming charitable organization will not be called Sussex Royal after the couple has decided to step down from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

Over the weekend, Harry and Meghan outlined their plans for their charity efforts, noting that they do not plan to start a foundation, but "rather intend to develop a new way to effect change and complement the efforts made by so many excellent foundations globally."

Though they had previously created a website and Instagram accounts with the title "Sussex Royal," the couple is no longer permitted to use this name due to their change in status within the royal family. They have since removed their trademark filing for the name.

Harry and Meghan officially step down as senior royals on March 31, at which time they will transition into their lives, financially independent from the royal family and splitting their time between North America and the U.K.

