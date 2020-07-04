Meghan Markle’s ‘Elephant’ Director Reveals How Prince Harry Impacted Her Voiceover Performance (Exclusive)

With Meghan Markle’s highly-anticipated first post-royal gig having just debuted, ET has learned how the former Suits star nailed her performance -- with some help from Prince Harry.

Markle, 38, narrated the new Disney+ nature documentary, Elephant, which premiered on Friday.



The job marked her first professional endeavor since she and Harry, announced they would step down as senior members of the royal family. The exit came into play on Mar. 31, just days before the premiere of Elephant, which follows a herd of elephants journeying to find water in Africa.

Meghan recorded her top-secret voiceover at London’s Pinewood Studios in October.



And, her 35-year-old prince was along for the ride, according to the documentary’s director and producer, Mark Linfield. But while he may have been watching from the “cheap seats,” that didn’t stop him offering his two cents on her delivery!

“We had Harry from the cheap seats in the back sort of suggesting some alternative pronunciations,” Linfield shared.

“Only on the African words because obviously he's spent so much time in Botswana,” the documentary’s producer, Vanessa Berlowitz, clarified.

Producer, Roy Conli, noted that the couple’s son, Archie, was “still a wee lad,” at the time of the recording session.

The family have since commenced their new life away from England, first heading to Canada and now settling into the Los Angeles area.

ET has been told that the pair are "happier and more relaxed" as they adjust to their new West Coast life. "They are spending time as a family and taking a break away from the spotlight," a source said.



Although Harry is said to be missing his family, the source said he has been “staying in his touch with his father and loves his grandmother.”

The distance has likely been more difficult due to his father, Prince Charles, recently battling COVID-19.



ET learned on Monday that Charles has now reunited with wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, after she completed 14 days of isolation following his diagnosis.

See more on the royals below.