Meghan Markle Touches on Her Daughter-to-Be's Future During Passionate 'VAX LIVE' Speech

Meghan Markle is raising awareness about the importance of getting vaccinated amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Duchess of Sussex was one of many celebrities who took part in Global Citizen's VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World benefit event, which was pre-taped last weekend at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and aired on Saturday. Although Meghan didn't attend the event in person, she sent in a video message that played during the broadcast.

"The past year has been defined by communities coming together tirelessly and heroically to tackle COVID-19. And we've gathered tonight because the road ahead is getting brighter, but it's going to take every one of us to find our way forward," Meghan, who is expecting her second child, a baby girl, with husband Prince Harry said. "As campaign chairs of VAX LIVE, my husband and I believe it's critical that our recovery prioritizes the health, safety and success of everyone, and particularly women who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic. Women, and especially women of color, have seen a generation of economic gain wiped out. Since the pandemic began, nearly 5.5 million women have lost work in the U.S., and 47 million more women around the world are expected to slip into extreme poverty."

"My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter. It's a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world," she continued. "When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and support to lead us forward."

"Their future leadership depends on the decisions we make and the actions we take now to set them up, and to set all of us up, for a successful, equitable and compassionate tomorrow. We want to make sure that as we recover, we recover stronger; that as we rebuild, we rebuild together. Thank you," Meghan concluded.

CBS

Meghan and Harry were campaign chairs for the event, which was put on to celebrate the hope that COVID-19 vaccines are offering families and communities around the world. Throughout the show, a number of celebrities and public figures gave thanks to the frontline heroes around the globe who have put their lives on the line this past year, including the Duke of Sussex.

"Hi, everybody. We are at a defining moment in the global fight against COVID-19. Tonight is a celebration of each of you here, the vaccinated frontline workers in the audience and the millions of frontline heroes around the world," Harry, who attended the event in person, told the crowd. "You spent the last year battling courageously and selflessly to protect us all. You've served and sacrificed, put yourselves in harm's way and acted with bravery, knowing the costs. We owe you an incredible debt of gratitude. Thank you."

"But we're also coming together because this pandemic will not end unless we act collectively with an unprecedented commitment to our shared humanity. The vaccine must be distributed to everyone, everywhere. We cannot rest or truly recover until there is fair distribution to every corner of the world," he added. "The mission in front of us is one we cannot afford to fail out and that's what tonight is about. The virus does not respect borders, and access to the vaccine cannot be determined by geography. It must be accepted as a basic right for all and that is our starting point."

Harry continued on, telling the crowd, "None of us should be comfortable with thinking that we can be fine when so many others are suffering."

"In reality, and especially with this pandemic, when any suffer, we all suffer," he exclaimed. "We must look beyond ourselves with empathy and compassion for those we know, and those we don't. We need to lift up all of humanity, and make sure that no person or community is left behind."

Hear more from his passionate speech in the video below.