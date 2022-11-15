Meghan Markle Reveals Advice a 'Very, Very Influential' Woman Gave Her Before Her and Prince Harry's Wedding

Meghan Markle’s activism has always played a pivotal role in her life. In the recent episode of the Archetypes podcast on Spotify, the Duchess of Sussex talks with two women who are actresses and activists, Jameela Jamil and Shohreh Aghdashloo, and unpack the "Audacity of the Activist."

In the conversation, Meghan -- who has been vocal about her activism -- reveals that she got a key piece of advice from a "very, very influential and inspiring" woman ahead of her wedding day to Prince Harry in 2018.

"She said to me, 'I know that your life is changing, but please don't give up your activism. Don't give up because it means so much to women and girls,'" the mother of two said about the woman whom she chose not to name for her privacy.

"And I kept doing the work for women and girls because it matters, yes. But also, because she encouraged me to do so. And the collective voice of all of us telling each other that matters is perhaps the point. There's safety in numbers. But there's also strength in numbers," she adds.

The episode consists of the women examining the trouble that comes with activism. Jameela gets candid about the work that she does in speaking out against toxic diet culture and images projected on young women through social media. Not only did the Good Place actress speak out against injustice, she remained vocal about the treatment she saw Meghan face from the British media.

"It's just, it's an unfathomable amount that you take Megan," Jameela tells the host. "I can't believe it. And I fought back on your behalf for years before I'd ever met you because I was so outraged with the twisting of this, very normal, very kind, very civilized woman, that demonization. Just shows how afraid they are of you."

She continued, "And I'm sure maybe you can't keep this in or whatever, but the treatment of you and I'm so sorry you've had to withstand it, has highlighted for us the intense unkindness and bigotry and misogyny of our media. And I think and I hope, and I feel faith, that tides are changing because so many of us are fighting back."

Meghan ended the episode with words of encouragement for women who are continuing to speak out.

"Our collective voice is our lifeline, women who are scared into silence remain silent," Meghan says. "But if they know they aren't alone. If they know we are echoing their voice for the side of right, then it's no longer noise. Then what we're making together is music."