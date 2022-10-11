Meghan Markle Recalls How Prince Harry Helped Her at 'My Worst Point'

Meghan Markle has her husband, Prince Harry, to thank for helping her out of one of her lowest moments. On Tuesday’s episode of the Archetypes podcast, the Duchess of Sussex got candid about the word “crazy” and mental health during a series of conversations with Constance Wu and Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone.

Ahead of the episode, where the guests addressed sexual assault and suicide, Meghan left a trigger warning for listeners. “If you find that this is too heavy for you to carry today, just tune out, it’s OK, I’ll still be here next week,” she said.

During a portion of the conversation with Deepika, Meghan got candid about being at the “worst point” and how her husband, Prince Harry, stepped in and connected her with a mental health professional.

"I mean, I think at my worst point, being finally connected to someone that, you know, my husband had found a referral for me to call,” the mother of two shared. “And I called this woman. She didn't know I was even calling her. And she was checking out at the grocery store. I could hear the little ‘beep, beep,’ and I was like, 'Hi,' and I'm introducing myself and that you can literally, you're going, wait, sorry. I'm just. Who is this? Um, and saying I need help. And she could hear the dire state that I was in."

Meghan added that moment helped her realize it was important to ask for help. "But I think it's for all of us to be really honest about what it is that you need and to not be afraid to make peace with that, to ask for it,” she said.

In another candid moment, the duchess commended Constance for becoming emotional and crying during their chat. In the moment, Meghan shared that one of the most beautiful things she sees in her children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, is when they “let it all out.”

“Internalized emotion, whether it’s sadness or relief or anything. Just like what you were talking about with your daughter,” she told the actress. “When you watch our kids, the most beautiful thing in the world, even though in the moment it may not feel that way -- is if they have a breakdown and they just scream and they let it all out. They let it all out.”

Meghan noted that she wished that she could have such a “beautiful” form of expression -- just like her kids.

“I would love to cry this much, but I’m conditioned to still have a different kind of composure,” she said. “And now you sort of go, ‘I can just relax and let it all out.’ I see the same thing in my kids as you’re talking about in yours, where I’m like, 'Oh my god, I want to do that. I want to feel so deeply.' It’s like an Adele album, just like so much intense emotion and you get it out and you share it.”

Meghan added about the beauty of letting it all out.

“That's the peace though,” she shared. “The most helpful thing in the world is being able to use your experience to help other people not be in that same position or to know that it’s OK if they were, and to take the shame away from it.”

Tuesday’s episode of Archetypes came with a list of resources for listeners to explore, should they need to reach out to someone to deal with their own personal traumas.

The duchess could relate to the difficulties of speaking out about mental health and getting the help you need. “Opening up about your mental health, it could be really difficult,” she said. “But if you feel like you need to, we encourage you to do so. And we have some resources for you in our show notes, and just remember, you are not alone.”