Meghan Markle Looks Chic in Cream Dress and Sun Hat While in Beverly Hills With Prince Harry

People may still be in quarantine, but it's no excuse not to dress up. Meghan Markle looked chic while out in Beverly Hills, California, with husband Prince Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed stepping out for an appointment on Friday.

Meghan wore a loose cream, linen dress with black Sam Edelman ballet flats, in photos obtained by Daily Mail on Saturday. The former actress accessorized her summer look with a beige face mask, a large Janessa Leone Sammy straw sun hat, gold watch, sunglasses and a cross body purse.

Harry, also wearing his face mask, was right behind his wife, casually dressed in a grey polo shirt, jeans, brown baseball cap and sneakers. The two were closely followed by security as they entered their SUV.

The pair has been keeping busy, building their own legacy outside of the royal family. A source close to the couple told ET last month that they signed with the Harry Walker Agency. The firm, which represents the Obamas and a slew of other high-profile individuals, will offer the couple a source of income as they branch out on their own.

"They have no plans to do any speaking engagements about the royal family," the source noted, adding that there have been concerns that any further talk of their royal lives could bring "further discomfort" within the royal family.

The source added that the couple is "firmly committed to social issues the world is facing now, including racial justice, gender equity and mental health."

Since moving to Los Angeles after stepping down as senior members of the royal family, the pair have also been volunteering at a number of organizations. Meghan, most recently, teamed up with Michelle Obama. The two will be discussing the importance of gender equality and the need for social change at this year's Girl Up Leadership Summit, which takes place virtually July 13-15.

Obama will be sharing a special message during the event, while Meghan will serve as the keynote speaker.

