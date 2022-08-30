Meghan Markle Clarifies Interview Comment About Losing Her Dad

Meghan Markle is setting the record straight on an unclear remark she recently made about the strained relationships both she and her husband, Prince Harry, have faced with their respective fathers throughout the duration of their courtship and marriage.

In her cover story for The Cut magazine, released on Monday, Meghan blamed tabloid culture for tearing their families apart. "Harry said to me, 'I lost my dad in this process.' It doesn't have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that's his decision," she said.

On Tuesday, a rep for Meghan offered a clarification on the quote, confirming to ET that Meghan was referring to losing her own father, Thomas Markle -- not Harry losing Prince Charles.

Either way, the 41-year-old Archetypes With Meghan host is open to mending fences with both her own family and her in-laws.

"I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive," she said. "But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I've really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything. ... I have a lot to say until I don't. Do you like that? Sometimes, as they say, the silent part is still part of the song."

Elsewhere in the interview, Meghan said that she's "never had to sign anything that restricts me from talking" and that she decides how much she is willing to share publicly about her journey from Hollywood actress to the Duchess of Sussex.

"I can talk about my whole experience and make a choice not to," she said. Asked by the reporter why she chooses not to talk, Meghan responded, "Still healing."