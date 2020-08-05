Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie's Birthday Book Was a Gift From Oprah Winfrey

Archie celebrated his first birthday with a special gift from a very famous celeb.

Meghan Markle commemorated her and Prince Harry's son's big day on Wednesday by sharing a video of herself reading the beloved classic Duck! Rabbit! to little Archie. Eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed that the front of the book had a sticker that read, "Archie's Book Club," which is what family friend Oprah Winfrey does with her own book club.

After much speculation, a rep for Winfrey confirmed to ET that the book in the video was sent from the media mogul as a gift when Archie was born.

Meanwhile, not only did the video mark Archie's first birthday, but the family also shared the precious clip to help with Save the Children's Save With Stories campaign, in which celebrities read children's books and urge viewers to donate to the organization.

Meghan's video is "helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal," according to the Instagram account.

It was a big day for Archie, as Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II all posted tributes to the little cutie to their pages.

See more of the tiny tot and his birthday celebrations in the video below.