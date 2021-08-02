Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Surprise Youth Poetry Class for Black History Month

The couple surprised the poets -- who are part of the Los Angeles-based educational group Get Lit - Words Ignite, which uses poetry to increase literacy, empower youth and inspire communities -- on Saturday via Zoom. The manager of community outreach for Get Lit - Words Ignite, Mason Granger, shared a screenshot of the sweet surprise on Instagram, with Harry and Meghan both smiling big. The shocked faces of some of the poets were also priceless.

Granger called the moment "surreal."

"Soooo Prince Harry and Meghan dropped into my poetry class on Saturday and kicked it with the Get Lit Players for a multitude of minutes," Granger wrote. "My favorite part of it all was Meghan echoing so many sentiments we've talked about in class, about this particular moment in time/history to be a young person and the ripple effect of a single voice. The root of them deciding to come is because at some point in their lives, they were moved by a poem. And whoever wrote that poem at some point thought to themselves, 'Does this even matter? Is anyone even listening?' And they shared it anyway. Fast forward ripple ripple ripple and these kids get a surprise 45 minute chat with the Prince Harry and Meghan. It was pretty surreal."

Granger shared that the couple took the time to learn about the kids before surprising them on Zoom.

"My kids shared poems, they asked questions, the kids answered and asked questions back, they responded authentically (they actually read and learned the kids bios I'd sent earlier)," he wrote. "I just want to say that the Get Lit Players are brilliant and 10/10 would recommend The Duke and Duchess of Sussex for your next Zoom poetry practice."

According to royal reporter Omid Scobie, Harry and Meghan's surprise was in honor of Black History Month.

"A surprise poetry class appearance from the Sussexes in honour of #BlackHistoryMonth," Scobie tweeted alongside a screenshot of the couple. "@GetLitPoet’s initiative helps increase literacy and empower youth at over 100 US schools. Their curriculum helps students learn classic poetry alongside penning and performing their own verses."

A surprise poetry class appearance from the Sussexes in honour of #BlackHistoryMonth. @GetLitPoet’s initiative helps increase literacy and empower youth at over 100 US schools. Their curriculum helps students learn classic poetry alongside penning and performing their own verses. https://t.co/l2fmd36JrW pic.twitter.com/yCR2d55Ark — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 8, 2021

Meghan has made it no secret that she has a big appreciation for poetry. Back in March 2017, she took to Twitter to celebrate International Women's Day with a powerful poem by Nayyirah Waheed. Meghan captioned a screenshot of the poem about reminding girls of their worth, instead of their beauty, "To always knowing your worth ✨ #IWD." Meghan again quoted a poem by Waheed for Mother's Day in 2019, Instagramming, "My mother was my first country; the first place I ever lived."