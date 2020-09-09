Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have New Requests for Speaking Engagements Following Royal Exit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning to make more public speaking engagements as they are now financially independent, and not surprisingly, their price isn't cheap. According to multiple reports, their per-speech fee is estimated at $1 million.

Meghan and Harry signed with the Harry Walker Agency in June -- which represents the Obamas and a slew of other high-profile individuals -- and their requirements for virtual speaking engagements has been revealed. Aside from the $1 million price, according to a new Telegraph report, requirements in their "Virtual Event Request Form" include Harry and Meghan getting to approve the moderator of the discussion and who introduces them, as well as getting a full list of who will be in the audience. They also will need to receive details about any sponsors of the event and what the sponsors are getting in return.

Other questions in the form reportedly include, "What will the audience see on screen? Will you incorporate any branding? What will the speaker see on screen prior to and during their presentation?" A source tells ET these types of questions and requests are typical for speakers prior to engagements.

The couple has definitely been making big financial moves in recent months. Earlier this month, ET learned that they signed a multimillion-dollar production deal with Netflix and will be producing films and series for the streaming service, which will include scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features and children’s programming. The content will focus on stories and issues they're passionate about and will highlight issues that their non-profit, Archewell, supports.

Shortly after the big Netflix news, a spokesperson for 39-year-old Meghan and 35-year-old Harry told ET that Harry has given back the $3.1 million that he and Meghan spent on renovating Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England, though the two have since relocated to California. The renovation costs had originally been paid by the Sovereign Grant, which is the United Kingdom fund set aside for royals and is largely fueled by the country's taxpayers.

ET also confirmed on Tuesday that after announcing that they were stepping down from royal duties in January, Harry and Meghan are now financially independent. Aside from paying back funds used to renovate Frogmore Cottage, they are no longer receiving financial support from Prince Charles.

For more on Harry and Meghan's Netflix deal, watch the video below.