Meghan King Announces 'Devastating' Split From Joe Biden's Nephew Cuffe Owens After 2 Months of Marriage

Meghan King and Cuffe Biden Owens have ended their marriage after two brief months. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star confirmed the news on Dec. 27 on her Instagram Stories. “I've been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage,” she began in the first slide.

“I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows—and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams,” she continued.

Meghan concluded her post, adding, “At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family.”

Meghan King/Instagram Stories

On Sunday, Meghan also posted about struggling with anxiety and depression, writing, "I’m still me ♥️ and I love myself."

In the video, Meghan showed herself without makeup, saying that her anxiety and depression leads to hair loss and picking at her face. She noted that she copes with these symptoms by forming healthy sleeping habits, practicing hot yoga, "actually feeling my feelings," getting out in fresh air, staying off social media, being present, and taking "vitamins and pharmaceuticals."

Shortly after their nuptials, King opened up to Brides.comabout her whirlwind romance to the LA-based lawyer. "We connected on a dating app, texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke," she said. "By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours.”

"Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together," she continued. "We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks."

Meghan was previously married to Jim Edmonds from 2014 to May of this year when their divorce was finalized. The pair share three children, Aspen, Hart and Hayes.