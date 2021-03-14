Megan Thee Stallion Wins Her First GRAMMY Award

You may now officially refer to her as Megan Thee GRAMMY Winner.

Megan Thee Stallion collected her first-ever Golden Gramophone ahead of Sunday's 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards, winning Best Rap Performance for her "Savage Remix" with Beyoncé.

A first-time nominee four times over, Meg's GRAMMY nominations this year include Best New Artist (which she won), as well as Record of the Year and Best Rap Song and Song, all for "Savage Remix."

"AHHHHHHHJHGJDKNBOOM😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭," Meg reacted on Twitter, replying to congrats from Cardi B by tweeting, "Thank you bardi 😭😭 I can’t wait for everyone to see us kill it Tonight 😛"

But really, her facial expression said it all:

Though she may not have been nominated for "WAP" -- Cardi B did not submit the track for GRAMMYs consideration -- the awards show was not "WAP"-less, with the duo taking the stage together to perform their culture-defining collaboration, in addition to a medley of Meg's own hits.

The GRAMMYs win caps off a breakthrough year for the rapper, who previously spoke with ET about awards season love. "I don't make my music in hopes of getting awards and topping charts and beating other people. Things like that don't matter to me," she said. "I make music that I really like and that I really enjoy and that I know that my Hotties are gonna enjoy."

Still, even Meg couldn't deny that recognition on Music's Biggest Night would be a big deal for her. "This would really just be the icing on the cake for me," she added. "Like, I'd take it to my grandma's house and be like, 'We did it!'"