Megan Thee Stallion on Getting Shot: 'I Just Felt Very Betrayed by a Friend'

Megan Thee Stallion is opening up about the painful emotions she went through after her shooting incident last month. The 25-year-old rapper participated in an Instagram Live Q&A on Thursday night and candidly talked about beginning to heal emotionally.

Megan had to undergo surgery to remove bullet fragments from her feet following the incident, which also led to rapper Tory Lanez getting arrested on a felony charge.

"I felt, like, really crazy," she responded, when asked by a fan, "What did you feel after getting shot?" "I felt like, why did I get shot? Like, what did I do? It was insane. But s**t was crazy, and I feel like some people think that it's funny, and I feel like some people think that it's a joke, and I feel like some people think that they're saying it to get to me. But I'm not ashamed of who I am, and I'm not ashamed of what I've been through, and I'm not scared to say anything about anything."

"It's not fun, b**ch," she continued. "I don't understand. I just felt very betrayed by a friend. I felt very betrayed by all my friends. I felt very shocked, very scared. But the one thing that y'all need to know about me is, I'm not a person who is able to be down for a long time. ... I don't like to be victimized. I don't like to feel like, 'Oh my God, Megan, something's wrong.' I like to be upbeat. I like to be happy."

Megan said that because she has already been through so much in her life, she wants to be a "light" for others.

"I always want people to know that pain does not last forever," she stressed. "Bad times don't last forever. So I definitely always want people to see me being an example of bad things not lasting forever. Just because you go through something bad, don't mean that that's the time you're gonna be in forever. And just because somebody may want to make you feel bad, doesn't mean that you have to give in to the emotions people want you to feel."

"My grandma always told me, 'Don't ever let anybody steal your joy,'" she added. "So that's the type of person I am. I'm never gonna let anyone steal my joy."

And Megan definitely has plenty to be happy about these days. Her new single "WAP" with Cardi B is already a hit after debuting on Thursday, with its music video featuring cameos by the likes of Kylie Jenner, Rosalia and Normani.

