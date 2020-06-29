Megan Thee Stallion Heats Up 2020 BET Awards With 'Mad Max'-Inspired Performance

Megan Thee Stallion rocked the 2020 BET Awards! The awards show may have been conducted virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't mean Megan was performing from her living room via Zoom.

Instead, the 25-year-old performer wowed with a sexy, steamy performance of her new song "Girls in the Hood" and her hit "Savage Remix" in the desert. Megan and her backup dancers maintained social distance as they twerked it out in leather and chain-clad outfits, giving off Mad Max vibes. There were abandoned cars, ATVs, a multistory set and insane choreography during Beyoncé's "Savage Remix" vocals. (Did you catch that split?)

Fans couldn't get enough of Megan's fierce performance. "yoooo @theestallion killin this!!!! #BETAwards," Chloe X Halle tweeted.

See more reactions to Megan's performance below.

Megan -- who also won Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and Viewer's Choice awards at Sunday's BET Awards -- recently dished to ET about her friendship with Beyoncé. Watch below.