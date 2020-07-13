Megan Thee Stallion Hangs Out Poolside With Kylie Jenner, Leaving Fans Confused

It seems that hot girl summer is in full swing once again. Megan Thee Stallion and Kylie Jenner were hanging out together on Saturday, and it's got fans talking.

The pair went on Instagram Live while rocking gold and black bikinis and chilling in a luxurious, purple-lit pool as they chatted -- and were joined by rapper Tory Lanez during their little fireside pool party.

Megan, Kylie Jenner & Tory Lanez hanging out via IG Live.💗 pic.twitter.com/soLnIBsFxE — Thee Stallion Updates (@theestallionhq) July 12, 2020

However, it wasn't anything the pair said or did that got fans heads' spinning, but rather the fact that they were hanging out at all.

As pointed out by many fans on Twitter, the "Savage" rapper had been friends with Jordyn Woods -- who used to be besties with Jenner until their falling out amid the entire Tristan Thompson cheating scandal that rocked the Kardashian-Jenner family in February 2019.

"I thought megan and jordyn woods were friends but now she’s with kylie???" one Twitter user wrote in disbelief. While another posted, "There’s something about Megan thee stallion & Kylie Jenner hanging out together that doesn’t sit well with my spirit."

"Now wait a damn minute ain’t Megan and Jordyn like besties??" another baffled Twitter user posted, echoing the confusion and insinuations of betrayal that many other fans voiced since the pair went live.

i thought megan and jordyn woods were friends but now she’s with kylie??? pic.twitter.com/E3RuXMFNl4 — 𝔐𝔞𝔦𝔶𝔞 🧚🏽‍♀️ (@femm3bot) July 12, 2020

There’s something about Megan thee stallion & Kylie Jenner hanging out together that doesn’t sit well with my spirit pic.twitter.com/tXJ9Xev0Cw — Beyoncé’s adopted daughter (@KJbabi) July 12, 2020

Now wait a damn minute ain’t Megan and Jordyn like besties?? https://t.co/9VDvHlSOSd pic.twitter.com/hGBeWyFjkS — Alexis | BLM | PrettyGay (@qphoenixx_) July 12, 2020

Megan thee stallion and Kylie

Something ain’t right...... pic.twitter.com/N6XTTHRb0y — DIOR WHORE ⁷ 𖧵⟬⟭ (@prxncesss_jpg) July 12, 2020

wasn’t megan friends with jordyn though ? i’m tripping ? https://t.co/GHG3Mia1a3 — . (@osoyoutink) July 12, 2020

kylie and megan on live. who would’ve thought that’d happen! and where is jordyn? pic.twitter.com/xOd36WhPw3 — honest papi 💯𒊹︎ (@trey_forde) July 12, 2020

now what on earth are megan thee stallion and kylie doing hanging out — racial ray (@zrichardsxo) July 12, 2020

Woods had been spending a lot of time with the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper last year, and earlier this year before coronavirus shutdowns and quarantines put an end to people hanging out in general.

Check out the video below for more on Woods' friendship with Megan Thee Stallion.

