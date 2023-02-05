Megan Fox Says She Suffered a Concussion and Broke Her Wrist Before GRAMMYs Party

Nothing was going to stop Megan Fox from attending Clive Davis' pre-GRAMMYs gala -- not even a medical emergency.

The 36-year-old actress revealed on Instagram that she suffered a broken wrist and a concussion before attending the star-studded affair on Sunday in Beverly Hills, California. She had been photographed at the event with Machine Gun Kelly, sporting an elegant Alexis Mabille strapless red gown. However, it was her hot-pink brace on her right hand that was hard to look past.

"[O]ff the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party 😵‍💫," Fox shared on Instagram.

It's unclear how Fox suffered the injuries or when, but she and MGK made the most of the night -- and have lots to celebrate. He earned his first GRAMMY nomination with Mainstream Sellout, and has stiff competition for Best Rock Album. The Black Keys (Dropout Boogie), Elvis Costello & The Imposters (The Boy Named If), Idles (Crawler), Ozzy Osbourne (Patient Number9) and Spoon (Lucifer On The Sofa) are the other nominees.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In the meantime, Fox and Kelly enjoyed a night out at Davis' annual pre-GRAMMYs bash honoring Atlantic Records executive Julie Greenwald and Atlantic Records chairman and CEO Craig Kallman.

Earlier this month, ET's Denny Directo spoke to Davis about the party's significance ahead of music's biggest night.

"This party has taken place celebrating music so distinctively that it's been referred to as the greatest party in the world," he shared with ET.

"I really am thrilled," the music legend continued. "The emotion of the city, awaiting this night, is really very gratifying and very touching. And I know that we've got a night that lives up to its history."

Davis has been hosting the party since 1976, so there have been "many highlights" that stand out in his memories of past parties.

"One highlight of those highlights was I was leaving Arista...I only had two artists perform: Whitney Houston and Carlos Santana," he recalled. "After doing two or three numbers, [Whitney] said, 'We're bonded together forever. And I'm wanting to sing two songs, especially to you.' And she sang "I Believe in You and Me." And, obviously, brought tears not just to my eyes, but everybody there. And then 'I Will Always Love You.' That is an incredible memory."

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and will broadcast and stream live on CBS and Paramount+.