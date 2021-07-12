Megan Fox Offers to Take Adriana Lima on a Date to Nobu in Flirty Exchange

Look out, Machine Gun Kelly! Megan Fox has her eyes on another star. It all started over the weekend when model Adriana Lima shared stunning side-by-side makeup looks of her and Fox on Instagram.

"⚡️💋 @meganfox if you ever need a body double in one of your movies , hit me up ☎️ ⚡️ my only request is…. We share the same makeup artist @patrickta 💁🏻‍♀️💋⚡️," the 40-year-old Brazilian model captioned the pics.

Fox, 35, couldn't resist a little flirting in the comments section, writing, "But what if I need a girlfriend...can I hit you up for that as well? 💜Patrick can still be involved somehow. He can do our makeup when I take you to Nobu."

Upping her game, Lima replied to the comment, writing, "@meganfox 🔥it’s a date see you tonight at Nobu🔥."

Fox, who has opened up about being bisexual in the past, celebrated Pride last month in a post on Instagram.

"Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades 🌈🌈 @moveon @intoactionus #pride," Fox captioned a series of photos of herself and her rainbow nails.

Fox is currently in a relationship with musician-actor Machine Gun Kelly. The pair started dating shortly after her split from Brian Austin Green, and were recently spotted at the UFC fight in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Last month, the actress opened up to ET about her new horror-thriller, Till Death, sharing the lesson it taught her about relationships.

"A lesson from this movie, break up or get divorced before you cheat," she said, adding that it "doesn't ever work out well for anyone. [Or you] could end up chained to a dead person."