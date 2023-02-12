Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Spending Super Bowl Weekend Together Amid Split Rumors: Source

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are enjoying Super Bowl weekend together despite split rumors. A source tells ET, that pair have been out at parties together "every night" and "seemed fine."

"Megan and MGK have been together all of Super Bowl weekend. They’ve been out at parties together every night, including last night and seemed fine," the source says. "Last night MGK also performed at a party, but he seemed a bit off. His energy was low, and the performance wasn't great."

Speculation about their relationship status comes after Fox, who has since de-activated her Instagram account, posted a sexy new snap -- with some cryptic lyrics.

"You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath," the 36-year-old actress wrote next to the post. The caption is a lyric from Beyoncé's "Pray You Catch Me" from her Lemonade album, and because of the song choice, fans are speculating that there is cheating involved.

In the pic, Fox poses in the mirror as she rocks a skintight black jumpsuit with cutouts -- complete with her bright pink cast on her wrist. In a follow-up picture, Fox was joined by her stylist.

Rounding out the post was a video of a flame burning an envelope. Fox's followers also noticed that she was no longer following the "Emo Girl" singer, and had deleted all traces of him from her Instagram before deactivating her account. Kelly -- whose real name is Colson Baker -- still has posts featuring him and Fox on his respective social media.

While the pair were just loved-up on the GRAMMYs red carpet last Sunday, the source tells ET their relationship has lots of "highs and lows," making Fox's Instagram post-and-delete par for the course.

"Megan and MGK have a very intense relationship with lots of highs and lows. They have a tendency to get into arguments and then end up making up," the source adds, noting that Fox "also likes to troll her fans during the more 'off' times between them for attention."

ET has reached out to Fox and MGK's reps for comment.

Prior to Super Bowl weekend, Fox and Kelly's last public appearance together came at the 65th annual awards show, where they posed on the carpet, in celebration of Kelly's GRAMMY nomination for Best Rock Album.

Following his loss, Fox took to social media to publicly celebrate her man and his growth professionally and personally.

"Watching you walk in humility and gratitude, watching you grow into yourself and become a better man is an immeasurably more satisfying experience than watching you accept an award," she wrote in part. "Although those will come… and this is irrelevant I guess but I will just never ever get over how beautiful your face is. I hope one day you’ll see yourself the way I see you. I love you and I’ll keep this memory of you forever."

Split rumors have plagued the pair in the past, after the couple, who got engaged in Jan. 2022, seemed to stall on setting a wedding date. In September, a source shut down any speculation of a split and shared the couple's busy schedules are holding up the wedding plans.

"As of now, Megan and Machine Gun Kelly are doing really well regardless of the breakup speculation," the source told ET at the time. "They both have been super busy work-wise, and personally speaking, having kids of their own, they are naturally swamped on that front as well."

Of their future wedding, the source added, "Their wedding plans are still on, but being as busy as they are, they are taking everything one day at a time.

For more on Fox and Kelly, check out the video below.