Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are taking the next step in their relationship. The actress and the musician are engaged after Kelly popped the question. Fox shared the exciting news on her Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a video of the proposal.

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time," Fox wrote. "Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."



"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes," she continued. "…and then we drank each other’s blood. 1.11.22 ✨"

Kelly also shared video of Fox's stunning two-stone engagement ring, explaining the meaning behind the gorgeous design.

"“yes, in this life and every life” 💍 beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me," he wrote. "i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022 ✨."

As news of their engagement broke, a source tells ET, "Megan and MGK are so in love and completely enthralled with each other."

"They have spoken about their future as a couple and about getting engaged for quite some time. MGK has been telling his friends how Megan is his dream girl and he is always trying to make her happy and do romantic things for her," the source continues. "His proposal plan was no exception and he wanted it to be very special. The two of them are so ready and excited to continue their journey as a couple and create more memories together."

This will be the first marriage for 31-year-old Kelly and the second marriage for 35-year-old Fox, who was married to Brian Austin Green from 2010 to 2021. The exes share three sons together -- 9-year-old Noah, 7-year-old Bodhi and 5-year-old Journey. Kelly also has a daughter, 12-year-old Casie, from a previous relationship.

Fox and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, met on the set of their movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass. Both said their attraction was instant.

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," Fox said during their appearance on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's podcast, Give Them Lala ... With Randall, in July 2020. "Instead of a soulmate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

Meanwhile, Kelly admitted to waiting outside his trailer steps every day, hoping "to catch one glimpse of eye contact."

"She would have to get out of her car. There were, like, five steps between the car and the trailer," he recalled of filming. "And I would just sit there and hope."

The two took a couples quiz for GQ in October 2021, and they shared details about their first date. Kelly said he picked up the Jennifer's Body star in a Cadillac and embedded thousands of roses on a hill looking over Topanga Canyon in California for a picnic.

"And we ate sushi and we shared a kiss. Our first date we breathed each other, that was all we did, and then our second date ..." he broke off with a knowing laugh.

Since then, the two have made no secret of their devotion toward one another, with a source telling ET in June that they were "pretty inseparable." They caused a stir at the 2021 MTV Music Awards when she wore a stunning sheer gown that she told ET was Kelly's idea.

"He was like, 'You're gonna be naked tonight,'" Fox said. "I was like, 'Whatever you say, daddy!'"

She also joked with ET about appearing alongside him in his music video for his song, "Bloody Valentine," noting of the future, "He's not allowed to have other h**s in his music videos. It's the queen or no one!"

But the two have been candid about the struggles they've faced in their relationship as well. Kelly described their union as "ecstasy and agony" in a joint interview with British GQ Style.

"It should be light, but also we go to hell with each other," he acknowledged. "It's ecstasy and agony for sure… I don't want people to think anything's perfect with us. I didn't say it was the darkest fairy tale for no reason."

He also shared that he had never witnessed the kind of love he and Fox have due to his difficult past.

"I came from broken homes and I watched love never work," he explained. "Then I grew up where in pop culture they don't even make romantic movies anymore. It hurts my soul that I wasted 30 years of my life not having any desire. She's helped me realize that you can't bury trauma."

"No one knows anything about me," he continued. "They don't know how deep the rabbit hole goes with my childhood and with everything that my body has stored in itself."

As for Fox, she called him her "soulmate."

"[I was] definitely open [to] love, but I did not anticipate walking right into my soulmate like that," she said of meeting Kelly. "I was obviously over the way I had been living, and those paths lined up, those doors opened. It was [as if] all the obstacles that had kept us apart all those years [had been removed] and we were able to finally intersect."

In November 2021, a source told ET that Kelly was planning to pop the question to Fox.

"He has been telling friends that he is planning to propose," the source said. "They're very in love and beyond obsessed with each other. They are ready to take this next step in their relationship."